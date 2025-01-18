ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 238.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,611,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXE opened at $64.40 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The company has a market cap of $57.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Energy index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, excluding firms in the energy sector. SPXE was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

