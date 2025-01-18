JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,708 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

