JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 17,452 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in International Money Express by 113.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in International Money Express by 6.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $21.04 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $654.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

