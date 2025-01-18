Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tennant by 82.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 67,080 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,873,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 222.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TNC. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Tennant Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $85.07 on Friday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $78.57 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.05). Tennant had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

About Tennant

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

