AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 553,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 123,271 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,410,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 300,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 529,861 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 986,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 911,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 535,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $49,978.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,767.27. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $12.43 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.93 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

