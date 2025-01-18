JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 290,024 Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 290,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 8,771,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,885,000 after buying an additional 353,750 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,181.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ ENLT opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.53. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.09 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

