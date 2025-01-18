JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,454 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 131.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $682,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $92.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $656.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $75.86 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

