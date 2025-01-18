First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 138,919.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,985 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTHI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

