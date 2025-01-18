JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 50,129 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 371.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,129 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $70.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The company has a market capitalization of $964.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

