Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. Expro Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $422.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.62 million. Expro Group had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jardon acquired 45,200 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $493,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,113.34. The trade was a 15.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,971.59. This represents a 35.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on XPRO

Expro Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.