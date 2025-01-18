First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 220.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,977 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,784,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 297,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 46,930 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $144.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 17.98%. As a group, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

FBNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

