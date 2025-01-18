JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 817 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

TDVG stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

