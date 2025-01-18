JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 94,147 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,147 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 88,826 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $347,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $755,000.

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, insider Marc Semigran sold 29,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $882,060.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,398.04. This trade represents a 81.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800.31. This trade represents a 87.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

