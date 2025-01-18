AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 732.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,763,000 after buying an additional 1,358,493 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 20.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after acquiring an additional 869,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 57.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,278,000 after acquiring an additional 405,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 116.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after purchasing an additional 208,546 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at $751,728.36. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $296.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.74. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 124.61%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

