Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,048,000 after acquiring an additional 402,211 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,853,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,515,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,717,000 after acquiring an additional 72,637 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,765,000 after acquiring an additional 497,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,374,000 after acquiring an additional 45,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. This trade represents a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,172 shares of company stock worth $16,778,841 in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $184.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.76 and a 200-day moving average of $239.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.51 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.