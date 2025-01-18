AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 1,643.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 353.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

BATS DIVB opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

