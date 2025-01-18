5,259 Shares in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 204.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 77,066 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 228.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $743,000.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RECS opened at $35.36 on Friday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $611.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.