AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 49 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after purchasing an additional 221,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,701,762,000 after buying an additional 80,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,376,984,000 after buying an additional 107,482 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,236,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,300,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,790,000 after buying an additional 87,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $604.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $557.29 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $647.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.39.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $68,506.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,804. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.53.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

