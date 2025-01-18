AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 502 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

