AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $164,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $121.52 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
