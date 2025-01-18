AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 3,913 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 210.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 42,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 135.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.82 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

