Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Matador Resources has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.24.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,410.18. The trade was a 4.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.33 per share, with a total value of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,043.55. This represents a 1.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,285 shares of company stock valued at $232,849 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Matador Resources by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 5,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 47.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

