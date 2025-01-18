Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Eastern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $171.19 million, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.99. Eastern has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Eastern Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eastern by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Eastern by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

