Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $171.19 million, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.99. Eastern has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $35.78.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.72%.
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
