Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

EXE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

EXE opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $109.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.82.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $4,343,978.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $517,915.58. This trade represents a 89.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

