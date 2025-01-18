Q4 EPS Estimates for LULU Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $5.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.65. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $373.70 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $491.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 198.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6,702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 59,118 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.