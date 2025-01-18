Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Cintas Q3 Earnings

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Cintas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2026 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

CTAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.46.

Shares of CTAS opened at $198.31 on Thursday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $146.63 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cintas by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 264.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after buying an additional 2,379,932 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 308.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,419,000 after buying an additional 1,904,926 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

