FY2029 Earnings Forecast for VTYX Issued By HC Wainwright

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will earn ($1.34) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $142.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider John Nuss sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $49,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 464,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,413.52. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Gujrathi purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,300. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 630,000 shares of company stock worth $1,262,415. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

