Q4 EPS Forecast for Advance Auto Parts Raised by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $45.93 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 136.99%.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $56,220.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,159.96. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

