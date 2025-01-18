Analysts Offer Predictions for Applied Digital Q2 Earnings

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Applied Digital in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APLD. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

NASDAQ APLD opened at $8.90 on Friday. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.41 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 88.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,061,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,862 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 9,596,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after acquiring an additional 771,699 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 736.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 428,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,875,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,658,786. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 334,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,716.40. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,461 in the last three months. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

