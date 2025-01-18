Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for UDR Q3 Earnings

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

UDR Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE UDR opened at $41.23 on Thursday. UDR has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in UDR by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 58.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 459.47%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

