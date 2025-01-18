Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for UDR Q3 Earnings

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

UDR Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE UDR opened at $41.23 on Thursday. UDR has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in UDR by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 58.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 459.47%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

