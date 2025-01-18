Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Walmart FY2027 Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman forecasts that the retailer will earn $3.01 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.49.
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE:WMT opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $96.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,072,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Walmart by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 47,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in Walmart by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 26,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,848,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,956,404.35. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,238,881.91. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,177 shares of company stock worth $12,478,149 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
