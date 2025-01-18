Research Analysts Set Expectations for ECO FY2025 Earnings

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $84.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.61 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.01 million and a PE ratio of 6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $36.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter worth $370,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 178,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 98,528 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $2,086,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Further Reading

