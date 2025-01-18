Equities Analysts Set Expectations for F.N.B. Q3 Earnings

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,261,778.50. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 121,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 92,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in F.N.B. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

