Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SLF FY2026 Earnings

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $55.89. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,703,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,042,000 after buying an additional 407,913 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,216,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,492,000 after purchasing an additional 499,009 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,256,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,288,000 after buying an additional 654,404 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,975,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,715,000 after buying an additional 332,641 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,488,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

