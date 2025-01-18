FY2029 Earnings Estimate for AKBA Issued By HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akebia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.48.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 40.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

