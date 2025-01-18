Q4 EPS Estimates for Macy’s Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macy’s in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE M opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 11.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Macy’s by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 282.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.95%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

