National Bank Financial Comments on MFC FY2026 Earnings

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 279,418 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 148.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 43,877 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,210.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,161,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,474 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,783,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,592,000 after acquiring an additional 75,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $13,318,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.296 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.42%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.