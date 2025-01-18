Thryv’s (THRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

THRY opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Thryv has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $179.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.24 million. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. Thryv’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thryv will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,296.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter worth about $190,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

