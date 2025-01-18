SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 24,105,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $386,417,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 586,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,685.68. The trade was a 9.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,009,264 shares of company stock valued at $416,889,795. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after buying an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,464 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,847 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,014,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 337.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 719,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 554,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

