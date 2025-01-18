Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.00. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,889.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

