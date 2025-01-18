CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Here’s Why

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

CFN Enterprises Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $27.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies.

