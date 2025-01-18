HC Wainwright Boosts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $22.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TVTX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.70. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $20.33.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 537.74% and a negative net margin of 172.75%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 12,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $221,247.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,164.10. This represents a 18.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,066 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $39,460.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,765.30. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $527,262. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

