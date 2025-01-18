Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Sell Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRPT. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.70. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,234. This represents a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

