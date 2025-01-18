SPS Commerce’s (SPSC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $230.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

SPSC stock opened at $191.00 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $160.58 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,238,941.74. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total transaction of $1,168,007.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,988.23. The trade was a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

