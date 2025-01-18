Sprout Social’s (SPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPT. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.54.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $102.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.04 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,266,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,397.12. This represents a 59.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $520,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,091.25. This represents a 9.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $2,533,406. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Sprout Social by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 6.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Sprout Social by 2,346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

