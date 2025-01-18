ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
ON24 stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.50. ON24 has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.
In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $27,569.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 583,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,787.39. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,242.21. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 421,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,266.23. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,137 shares of company stock worth $1,010,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
