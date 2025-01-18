ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

ON24 Trading Down 0.4 %

ON24 stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.50. ON24 has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.

Insider Activity at ON24

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $27,569.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 583,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,787.39. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,242.21. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 421,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,266.23. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,137 shares of company stock worth $1,010,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

About ON24

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ON24 by 19.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ON24 by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

