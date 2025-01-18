Paylocity’s (PCTY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paylocity from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.33. Paylocity has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $215.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.29, for a total value of $2,399,841.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,300,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,663,257.63. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,150 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,010. This trade represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,486 shares of company stock valued at $31,751,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,053,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paylocity by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,303,000 after buying an additional 385,625 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 517,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 58.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,296,000 after acquiring an additional 123,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 435.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,676,000 after acquiring an additional 269,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

