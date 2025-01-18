Cormark Estimates Loop Industries FY2029 Earnings

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for shares of Loop Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Loop Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 164.29% and a negative net margin of 19,364.00%.

Loop Industries Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Loop Industries

NASDAQ LOOP opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Daniel Solomita sold 61,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $95,593.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,006.32. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loop Industries stock. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners owned about 0.11% of Loop Industries worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

Featured Stories

