Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

PZZA opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77. Papa Johns International has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $78.67. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa Johns International in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

