Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Macerich from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho upgraded Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Macerich from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Macerich Trading Up 1.4 %

MAC stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.90). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In related news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,120.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,832.61. This trade represents a 43.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 40.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

